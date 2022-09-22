Chicago Med season 8 spoilers: How long will April be back?

Last night’s Chicago Med season 8 premiere contained a number of big moments! Yet, one still stuck about above the rest. We are, of course, talking about the surprise return of Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton!

Following her time on Fox’s Our Kind of People, we were hoping that we’d get a chance to see the character back in some form. Her original exit, after all, was so abrupt, and we’d like to see her have a little more time with Ethan and some other characters.

Here’s the good news: You will see April on at least a couple more occasions! In a new interview with TV Insider, co-showrunner Diane Frolov made it clear that there are three episodes in which DaCosta will appear. (It’s unclear if the premiere is included in that.) Meanwhile, fellow EP Andrew Schneider discussed the process of pitching the return to Yaya in the first place:

When we pitched her the idea of her coming back in a recurring way and interacting with Ethan and resurrecting their relationship, she was very enthusiastic that she wanted to give resolution to that relationship and to honor that character, which she had played for so many years.

Hopefully, this whole story is going to give both her and Ethan a chance to move forward in their lives and be happy. We know that there are still some feelings here for both parties, and we absolutely want to see how some things evolve in the short amount of time that they have.

Of course, we would welcome a return by DaCosta full-time, but we also recognize that she’s going to be in demand after starring in her own show. It’s also a tough show for a lot of performers who don’t live in Chicago the rest of the year.

