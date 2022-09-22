Why did Guy Lockard leave Chicago Med after premiere?

Guy Lockard first joined Chicago Med back for its season 7 premiere and just one year later, his character Dr. Dylan Scott is gone. We’re pretty shocked by that, so we’ll just come out and say that right away.

All of this inevitably also leads to a big question: Why do this now? Why write out someone from the series after such a short period of time? We wondered if this was creative in nature or the actor wanted to move on but in this case, it seems more like the former. In a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Andrew Schneider had to say:

“He was a former cop and that dynamic and his being caught between those two worlds is what was so interesting in his character, but we felt we really played that out with a number of storylines, and finally with the death of the woman he loved, we felt this would be a good time for him to move on.”

There is, of course, always a chance that we’re going to see Dylan back at some point down the road. The door will and should be open for that, just as it is for a lot of other surviving characters. The truth here is that Chicago Med is a world where a lot of people tend to come and go, and some of it is probably realistic to the medical profession. Unfortunately, it’s not always beneficial for a show like this where people need to get to know characters.

