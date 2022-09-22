Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Early season 2 spoilers

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be able to dive back into this quirky comedy at some point in the near future?

We should start off here by noting what should be very much obvious: The bad news. There is no new episode on the air tonight. Even though a lot of other shows on the network that are coming back this week, the Thursday comedy block is on hold for a little while longer. The premiere is set for September 29 and rest assured, there’s going to be a lot of great stuff! Sam and Jay are working to get the bed and breakfast off the ground and with that comes a lot of challenges! That’s especially the case when you have ghosts that are also around with their fair share of priorities.

To better prepare you for the return of the show to CBS, go ahead and check out the synopsis for the premiere below — and also the one after the fact!

Season 2 premiere, “Spies” – Sam enlists the Ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at the B&B. Also, Isaac tries to integrate Nigel into his friend group, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Sept. 29 (8:30-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 2 episode 2, “Alberta’s Podcast” – Sam decides to host a podcast exploring the mystery surrounding Alberta’s death. Also, Hetty develops an unusual relationship with a broken washing machine, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 6 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, the show has started off with fantastic reviews, and there is a lot of pressure for the new season to deliver! Luckily, we do have some hope the writers are more than capable of pulling some great stuff off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ghosts right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Ghosts season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







