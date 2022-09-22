Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? New season 6 scoop

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? We know that across the board on the network this week, there are a lot of huge premieres! It makes sense to expect the Big Bang Theory prequel back on the air alongside some of your other favorites.

Well, this is where we do have to come in with the bad news: There is, unfortunately, no new episode tonight. CBS is opting for Big Brother instead and the sitcom will premiere come September 29. We know that there’s a lot of big stuff coming — just remember that we had a BIG cliffhanger with Georgie and Meemaw getting arrested at the end of season 5. That will be addressed right away, and there will be some other fascinating stuff that develops quickly. Emily Osment is a new series regular as Mandy, and rest assured that the creative team is going to make the most of that.

Want to get a few more details all about what’s coming not just in the premiere, but what’s coming after the fact? Then go ahead and check out the attached synopses below…

Season 6 episode 1 – “Four Hundred Cartons of Undeclared Cigarettes and a Niblingo” – George Sr. bails Meemaw and Georgie out of jail. Also, Sheldon and Missy meet Mandy (Emily Osment), and Mary feels unwelcome at church, on the sixth season premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Sept. 29 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 5 episode 2 – “Future Worf and the Margarita of the South Pacific” – Sheldon and Missy try to help the family’s finances. Also, Mary struggles to find her footing without the church, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct. 6 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

