American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: Other surprises?

We have a feeling that a lot of people out there are going to be very-much psyched to get a format American Horror Story season 11 premiere … much as there should be. While the enthusiasm is there, unfortunately there isn’t much information. Also, FX doesn’t seem to be rushing it all that much … at least for the time being.

So could we get some more information soon, and what other surprises could the network have in store? Well, it’s worth diving into right now…

A premiere date announcement IS coming; that much is inevitable. There’s no real way that the network can surprise us with something that we know is inevitably coming. What they may try to do instead is conjure up an epic (and cool) way to show off the cast. We wouldn’t be shocked if there is a cast video right away! Heck, we also wouldn’t be surprised at this point if there was a larger trailer showed off at the same time. If there’s going to be a big promotional push, we want to get a lot of it almost right away. There needs to be.

Beyond all of this, we really hope that FX emphasizes arguably the most important part of this show in the previews: The horror. We don’t always get that!

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story season 11, no matter when it premieres?

