Station 19 season 6 premiere spoilers: A tornado crisis

Given that you want premieres to be action-packed and memorable, we can’t say we’re altogether shocked by what’s coming with Station 19 season 6.

After all, why not talk a little bit about what lies ahead? The upcoming October 6 premiere titled “Twist and Shout” is going to feature a tornado threatening to tear the city apart. This is obviously a problem for the entire crew as they have to rescue people within the most perilous of situations.

Will there be some personal storylines through all of this, as well? We tend to think so, with Travis’ political run being at the center of at least some of them. To get a few more bits and pieces of info, just read the full Station 19 season 6 premiere synopsis below:

“Twist and Shout” – The Station 19 crew jumps into action as a violent tornado rips through Seattle. Amidst the chaos, the team makes a shocking discovery buried under a tree, and Travis’ first responder instincts kick into high gear at a political event on the season premiere of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

One thing that we’re reasonably happy about (at least for now) is that neither this show nor Grey’s Anatomy seem to be hyping up too much a crossover event straight out of the gate. We honestly don’t need that to be pushed all that hard this season, given that each show has a lot to focus on separately — especially with Ellen Pompeo stepping away from the flagship show at some point during the season. We’d rather a potential crossover pushed until later on down the road so that each story can develop some of their own faces and characters for at least a little while.

