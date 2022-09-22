Severance season 2 premiere date: Why Apple TV+ can be patient

If you find yourselves incredibly eager to get a Severance season 2 premiere date over at Apple TV+, go ahead and know this: are very much in the same boat as a lot of us. There is such an eagerness to get more of this show, and a lot of that of course stems from all of the imaginative, intelligent storytelling that we got in season 1.

As great as all of that was, though, we are approaching things moving forward with a certain degree of awareness. Take, for example, the realization that Apple is not going to apply any pressure to get season 2 out there sooner.

Is there a risk that comes inherently with that? Sure, mostly in that television’s success stories are often about momentum. You want people to find your show and get hooked and after that, make sure you deliver new episodes while they’re still curious and excited for what’s next. If you wait too long, you run the risk that they’ve moved on to some other things. On the flip side of this, though, you don’t want to rush something to the point where you sacrifice quality. This is the cautionary tale of True Detective season 2, which we would argue completely altered its future after a messy follow-up season. We’re not sure that it is ever recovered.

Based on when filming is starting this fall for Severance, we still think that a spring or summer premiere date makes the most sense. We’re sure that Apple would love the show to premiere before the end of May and be eligible for the 2023 Emmys. However, we don’t think they will push it along. Because there are still people out there finding Severance season 1 and enjoying it, they can cross their fingers and hope that the word of mouth will keep people positively engaged for at least a good while.

