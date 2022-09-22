Succession season 4 premiere date: Why HBO staying silent?

The hunt for a Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO remains ongoing, even if it’s very-much clear we want more news soon. Production is almost three months deep at this point, and that’s a clear indicator that a lot of great stuff has already been filmed.

So what gives here? Well, let’s just say that if any one network out there is more than comfortable with being patient, it’s HBO. They just have a good track record with this sort of thing.

We know from the Emmys and on-set photos that were out there beforehand that everyone is fully focused on trying to make the show the best that they can right now and down the road, that will also include some international travel. That adds time to production, and that’s without mentioning the fact that the drama also is doing one additional episode in season 4. That requires a lot of time.

HBO has a system for when they tend to announce premiere dates, and typically that’s two or three months beforehand. We’re seeing with the Ted Lasso delays right now a good reminder of why shows and studios hold back on specific info until they’re sure they can deliver on an announced date; imagine if the Jason Sudeikis comedy had announced a specific date and then had to publicly push it back. Nobody with Succession would want to do that, so they’re more than fine just sitting back and announcing something later — i.e. when production is either done or close to it.

So, for now, let’s just hope there’s some casting news and the like to tide us over through what could be a brutal hiatus.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO?

Are you okay with things being quiet right now? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

