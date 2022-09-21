Chicago PD season 10: When is Jesse Lee Soffer leaving?

We know that tonight marks the Chicago PD season 10 premiere on NBC, but we wouldn’t fault anyone for being a little distracted right now. After all, consider what else is going on behind the scenes right now!

There’s a pretty good chance that you’ve heard the reporting already that Jesse Lee Soffer will be leaving the show and his role of Jay Halstead at some point this season. It’s still a move that has understandably angered most of the fandom, especially since it’s so hard to really figure out why in the world the character would depart Intelligence … other than him being killed. That’s a reality that we still don’t want to accept.

The only thing that has been reported so far is that more than likely, we’re going to be seeing Soffer exit at some point this fall. We’ve seen synopses for the first three episodes already, and we know that Halstead is included in all of them. There’s also no indication of a major exit incoming based on the info in them. Granted, the writers could always surprise us, but we know at least that tonight is not his final episode, and neither is next week.

Because we are on borrowed time with the character, we’re going to do our best to enjoy every single moment of him on-screen. He’s been one of the moral heartbeats of Intelligence from the beginning, and his status as a fan favorite is one of the many reasons we’re still befuddled by his exit. Jesse has yet to say anything that suggests that this was his decision to leave, so why orchestrate something like this? Is it really about something as simple as money? We’re going to be frustrated about all of this for a while, even if there are other good characters within the world of this show.

