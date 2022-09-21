Is Big Brother 24 new tonight on CBS alongside Survivor premiere?

Is Big Brother 24 new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing the show air alongside the premiere of Survivor, as we have seen in the past?

To be specific, over the past few years we’ve seen the premiere of the Jeff Probst show coincide with the season finale of the summer TV staple, and there’s always been a nice sort of symmetry with that. Unfortunately, we can’t quite say that you’re going to get the same thing tonight. There is no new episode of Big Brother tonight at all.

So what is going on here? Well, there is a good reason why CBS is doing something a little different. Because of when Big Brother and Survivor started this year, the schedule just didn’t make as much sense as it has in the past to air the premiere and finale next to each other. Tonight, the Survivor 43 premiere will be followed by the premiere of The Amazing Race. Meanwhile, you will get a chance to see another episode of Big Brother 24 tomorrow night, and that’s leading into the finale set to air on Sunday night. This will be a huge culmination of the season and there’s all sorts of stuff to get into here.

In general, tomorrow’s night will focus on the eviction of the fourth-place finisher, and we’re not sure just how much content there’s really going to be giving how little activity there’s been on the feeds about campaigns. (Feed spoilers ahead.) Brittany is almost certain to be evicted by Veto holder Monte, and while she tried her best to campaign, this is a situation of him wanting to ensure he goes to the end with the person he thinks he’s most likely to beat.

