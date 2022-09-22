Chicago Fire season 11 episode 2 spoilers: Violet, Hawkins’ future

As we prepare for Chicago Fire season 11 episode 2 on NBC next week, isn’t there a good bit to be excited about? We’re starting to think so. The premiere did a lot in terms of delivering a few surprises, while also introducing some new foils.

Take, for starters, new firefighter Carver. Is he really what he seems, or is there something more to this guy? Kidd has a lot of deep reservations about the guy and it makes a good bit of sense when you take a look at their history. She’s told Boden to let her teach him her way and for now, he seems good with that. We’ll have to wait and see how Carver turns out as a member of Firehouse 51.

As for some of the rest of the episode, are we going to see more big things happen with Violet and Hawkins? There’s a chance that this could prove to be the case. Remember that with his transfer, the two can actually date out in the open and this is a pretty big transition from where they were for most of this season season. They can have more of a happy, healthy relationship; there’s no guarantee that it will last, but it will lead to some further interactions from Gallo next week.

Want to get a few more details on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2 synopsis below:

09/28/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Javi spends a couple of shifts at Firehouse 51. Kidd and Carver work together to help Carver’s former boss. As Hawkins and Violet’s relationship blossoms, Gallo turns his attention elsewhere. TV-14

Remember that we’re still SO early on in this season that in general, we’re going to see a lot of things change and evolve over time. Prepare for that accordingly, among a number of other twists and turns.

