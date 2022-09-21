Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Taylor’s objective (day 78)

As we dive a little bit further into day 78 in the Big Brother 24 house, it seems like there is one thing that is very much clear: Shifting priorities.

With the eviction of Brittany largely set for tomorrow night, we don’t sense a lot of strategy conversation about that unless she comes up with some magical argument that convinces Monte. She and Taylor have both tried but, unfortunately, he’s not budging. That means that Taylor has to move forward and focus on her next big priority: Studying, and studying hard.

Throughout the day so far, we’ve seen her reiterate this message to herself. Winning remains her top priority — for those wondering if her relationship with Monte is distracting her, it’s not. We think she just realizes that at this point, her best option is to win the final Head of Household. We think that she’s probably going to take Monte to final two, but either way her winning both that comp and the final four HoH are huge arguments in her favor. She can use all of that, plus her story, to make a huge argument at the end.

We know some people are a little annoyed about her offering to help Monte study, but remember that he’s promised to take her to final two. She’s trying to tilt the odds in her favor that she’s sitting in one of those two chairs. Turner has already told Monte he’s taking him and while that could change, we’ll have to wait and see. Turner’s been in his own little world the last two days.

In other news…

Taylor just heard from Monte some of what Jasmine was supposedly saying about her at the start of the game — basically, comments that Taylor never said that were being spread around the house. We for Taylor since she’ll find out a lot of this stuff in a matter of days, including some things that Monte said himself. We hope that she has a lot of support from family and friends.

