Is Guy Lockard leaving Chicago Med, role of Dylan Scott?

Following tonight’s Chicago Med season 8 premiere, is Guy Lockard leaving the show and his role of Dylan Scott? We understand if you have that question.

Let’s go ahead and share what we saw tonight — namely, that conversation between Dylan and Goodwin about three-quarters of the way through the premiere. Throughout the episode and really, the end of last season, Dr. Scott was struggling to balance being a doctor and then also a cop. His past kept colliding with the present, and that without even getting into what happened with Jo. She was pronounced dead at the hospital following the events of the season 7 finale.

Now, this is where we get into the bad news: Scott making the decision to quit. He told Sharon that there was no way he continue to work there after all that he’d gone through, especially since it was where he’d met Jo and where she died. He had spent the entirety of his life in Chicago and with that in mind, he thought it was best that he left for a place where he could have a fresh start — and where he could just be a doctor. We get that, but it doesn’t make things any less emotional to think about!

At the end of the episode, Will Halstead tried to convince Dylan to take a little bit of time and think about this further; however, we didn’t get an indication that he will.

For now, we’re assuming that Dylan is in fact leaving the show, so let’s wait and see what the future holds. If this is the end for him, Lockard joins a number of other actors who have departed over the run, a list that includes Torrey DeVitto, Colin Donnell, and a handful of other familiar faces over the years.

