NCIS season 20 episode 2 photo: McGee, Torres, and balloons!

Next week on CBS we’re going to be seeing NCIS season 20 episode 2 on the air and from start to finish, we think some fun stuff is coming!

Take, for starters, a chance to throw McGee somewhat out of his element. While he wasn’t front and center for all of the crossover, he will have a huge role to play in “Daddy Issues.” After all, a good chunk of the upcoming case is set around a part of McGee’s personal life: Where his kids go to school!

If you haven’t seen our full review as of yet for the NCIS season 20 premiere, be sure to do so below! Once you check it out, be sure to remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more as we move further into the season.

The case of the week begins when one of the other parents from the school gets implicated in a case, which means that McGee could have to find a way to get close to them without tipping off what is happening. As you would imagine, that’s easier said than done. He basically has to go undercover as a partial version of himself, which is not an altogether easy thing to do.

Of course, we imagine a few bumps in the road and twists along the way, and that may very well be what the photo above is all about! Here, you can can see what looks like some sort of action-packed sequence involving balloons. If this was a different situation, this could be something that we’d get a good laugh at a little bit later on down the road. We’re just not sure that’s going to be possible here.

Related – Get sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including other insight on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







