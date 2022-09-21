Stargirl season 3 episode 5 return date: Story of ‘The Thief’

Following what you’re going to see tonight on The CW, are you curious in getting a Stargirl season 3 episode 5 return date? Or, how about more details on what’s next?

First and foremost, let’s get the bad news out of the way here: The Brec Bassinger series will be off the air for a week. We’ve had a nice run the past few weeks, but we are entering the first hiatus of the season. Season 3 will return on Wednesday, October 5, which is when it will be present alongside many other CW shows starting off their fall season. A part of the title for this episode is “The Thief,” and there are going to be some pretty big stories taking place here from start to finish.

Want to get a few more details now on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Stargirl season 3 episode 5 synopsis:

SECRETS AND LIES – As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she’s pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda’s (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski and Neil Hopkins also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Steve Harper (#305). Original airdate 10/5/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Based on what we’ve seen on the show so far, we tend to think there are going to be a lot of additional twists coming rather soon. This is a superhero series that is still out to surprise!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 3 episode 5?

Are you bummed to be waiting a good while to see what’s next? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







