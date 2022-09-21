Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 10: First series finale details

For those who are wondering about the Chesapeake Shores series finale next month on the Hallmark Channel, we’re pleased to have more info!

So what can we tell you right now? Well, it’s a few different things. The air date for this episode is Sunday, October 16 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and the title here is “All or Nothing at All.” Doesn’t that make it sound like romance could be around the corner? It at least reminds us of an old boy-band song of a similar name. This story in general is poised to provide us with multiple big events that will bring the O’Brien family together. One of the things to remember here is that the network has always wanted this to be a lighthearted, hopeful show, and we don’t think that they are going to change course on that anytime soon.

Want a few more details now all about what to expect? Then we suggest you watch the full Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 10 synopsis below:

STUDIO CITY, CA – September 20, 2022 – On the series finale of “Chesapeake Shores,” the O’Briens come together and reunite for good in “All or Nothing at All,” premiering Sunday, October 16 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Treat Williams (“Blue Bloods,” Hair) Barbara Niven (“The Crossword Mysteries”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny (“BH90210”) and Andrew Francis (“Christmas She Wrote”) star.

That may not give away some significant amount of information, but we absolutely still think that it gives you something more to look forward to. It indicates strongly that a lot of the series finale is going to revolve around a singular event that brings the entirety of the family together — and it’s a happy one. This will be a chance to celebrate the show’s legacy, rather than just be sad that it is over.

