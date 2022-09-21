Criminal Minds season 16: Premiere date set for ‘Evolution’

This morning Paramount+ revealed a Criminal Minds season 16 premiere date, and it’s so much earlier than we even expected!

Here’s what we can say at this given moment. According to a new report from TVLine, the new series, officially titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, is going to premiere with the first two episodes on Thursday, November 24 — otherwise known as Thanksgiving Day! Is that a little unusual? Absolutely, given that this day isn’t quite known for scripted television. However, we tend to think that this move was planned from the start to offer counter-programming to those who don’t want to watch football, and we also tend to think that it’s a chance to gain momentum over Black Friday and the weekend that follows. There’s a chance here to take advantage of an empty period in terms of scripted television.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch our review yet for Criminal Minds season 15 finale, be sure to do that below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more TV discussions.

In terms of the larger schedule, Evolution is going to air new episodes weekly until we get around to December 15, which will serve as the last before a holiday hiatus. Following that, the show will be back with new episodes on January 12, with the finale set for February 9. This story should have an arc that lasts for a good chunk of it, mixed perhaps with some UnSub of the week plots.

There is a chance that there could be more of the show beyond what you see later this year, but let’s just take things one step at a time, shall we? We don’t think that anyone should look too far ahead. We’re just grateful the series is back, especially since it was not a sure thing beforehand.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Criminal Minds right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Criminal Minds season 16 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







