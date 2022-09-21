Snowfall season 6 premiere date talk: First look at Franklin!

Just in case you’ve been wanting an inside look at Franklin Saint on Snowfall season 6, rest assured that we have you covered!

If you look below, you can see courtesy of star Damson Idris an early first look at his character during the upcoming season. Filming recently kicked off for new episodes, and it could be one of the most emotionally devastating yet. That makes all the more sense, of course, when you remember that we’re entering the final season. The end is very-much near, even if that’s not something that we really want to think about all that much right now.

So where is the story starting for Franklin? In a pretty darn desperate place. Remember that at the end of season 5, this was a guy who had effectively lost everything — Teddy took away his fortune, largely as a reminder of what he’s capable of. If Franklin was going to get out of the business, then he wasn’t going to reap any of the benefits.

Now, we wonder if this new story is going to be all about revenge — is there a way for Franklin to get back what he lost? We don’t think he’ll get everything and even if he does stop Teddy (which he should), he will have to contend further with what happened to the community around him. This show from the very start has done a good job of never glamorizing some of the work that Franklin and Teddy did; it led to addiction, death, and so much more. Some of season 6 could be about paying the piper.

When will Snowfall season 6 premiere?

There is no official date as of yet, but production being underway right now does give us some hope that the show could meet the same late winter / early spring premiere window we’ve seen in the past.

