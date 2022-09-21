Blue Bloods season 13 premiere spoilers: Who gets shot?

As we get ourselves prepared for the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere on CBS next month, there are of course many questions out there. Take, for example, how Erin Reagan is going to get her campaign for District Attorney underway. Or, how Maria Baez is working to try and be the best new mom possible.

Yet, in the midst of all of this, there is also a little bit of danger around certain corners. In particular, a certain member of the Reagan family could find themselves facing head-on the consequences of the job.

According to a new report from TV Insider, you are going to see Jamie get shot in the premiere while taking on a domestic violence situation, and it could involve a felon released under current DA Crawford. This could tie a lot of different stories on the show together all at once. Beyond just that, it’s also an opportunity to see further how Erin is going to campaign against Crawford.

Will Jamie be okay? All signs point to yes, though we tend to think that the photo above is of many of the Reagans (including Joe Hill) at the hospital to see if he’s okay. This could be a big, transformative season for Will Estes’ character, who could be looking at his future in a different way. We already know that he’s going to move into a slightly different position, the result of him and Eddie working at the same precinct despite being a married couple. There have long been a couple of lingering issues as a result of that.

Remember that the Blue Bloods premiere is slated to air on CBS come Friday, October 7.

Related – Be sure to get some news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







