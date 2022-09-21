The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3: Serena, back in Toronto?

One thing we’ve come to recognize about The Handmaid’s Tale over time is rather simple: June and Serena cannot escape each other.

In the premiere, it was Yvonne Strahovski’s character who tried to have what she considered to be the last laugh courtesy of the funeral, where she was able to have Hannah there to taunt June on international television. Serena thought she could do that, entrench herself in Gilead once more, and be able to find other ways to carve out influence. Perhaps she thought that a marriage to Commander Lawrence was in the cards?

If you want to see our latest The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 review, all you have to do is watch below! Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more updates all season.

What Serena learned during this episode was that however powerful she may fancy herself, she is still nothing in the eyes of the men of Gilead, and they will never view her as the same. Commander Lawrence didn’t want to remarry and beyond just that, the Council shipped her up to Canada. Why? Supposedly, so that she can be an ambassador-of-sorts and spread their teachings elsewhere. The very horrific organization Serena supported and fought for no longer directly wants her. Also, she’s in the same city as June, who ambushed her car at the end of the episode.

The future for Serena and June should prove interesting, given that they are both powerful and influential women who want nothing more than the other’s destruction. Serena could continue to cause chaos in June’s life and vice-versa. Our question remains whether her exile from Gilead will change Serena and/or alter her priorities at all. This episode was in a lot of ways about her, while June (following a conversation with Nick) is now set on plotting her next move.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What did you think about the events of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







