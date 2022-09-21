Chicago Med season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Supply chain issues?

Next week on NBC you are going to see Chicago Med season 8 episode 2, and we hope you are ready for a topical story.

While we have seen a number of shows over the past couple of years tackle issues like the global health crisis, we haven’t seen many tackle what’s going on in Eastern Europe and the trickle-down effect that goes along with that. Basically, what we are seeing here is a situation where the hospital is going to be running short of supplies … so what do you decide to do with them? This is one of those spots where some difficult, at-times painful choices need to be made. There’s a lot of emotional stuff that we could see as a part of this story.

For a few more details on Chicago Med season 8 episode 2, we highly suggest that you take a look at the synopsis below:

09/28/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Supply chain disruptions dramatically impact Med causing Crockett and Kai, a new surgical resident, to clash with other doctors. Maggie reveals something to Ben. Ethan and Archer help a patient with ALS. TV-14

Ultimately, this feels like one of those episodes where we’re going to be seeing a lot of different stuff over the course of the hour, and this could also just be setting the foundation for whatever else is going to be coming up down the road. We know that Med is still hoping to try and bring new wrinkles and surprises to the table this time around; the last thing we imagine is that they just want this to be a repeat of every other thing that they’ve done over the years. (We still hope that, eventually, we do get a crossover down the road.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 8 episode 2?

Is there anything in particular you are looking towards? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







