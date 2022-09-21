New Amsterdam season 5: Ryan Eggold on Max & Dr. Wilder

We have to say that we expected a number of things within the New Amsterdam premiere, but not that tease of Max and Dr. Wilder.

Is the NBC show setting up some sort of romantic future for these two characters across the final season? We know that Sandra Mae Frank is now a series regular and by virtue of that alone, we will be seeing more of her. Then, there was that moment at the end of the episode where seeing her be joyful amidst the Bollywood celebration helped Max to realize that there was so much to be happy about in front of him. It may have taken him somewhat out of his pain and heartbreak.

We can’t say that Max and Wilder are going to be endgame, and it’s certainly possible that Helen comes back before the end. Yet, there’s obviously something that will be explored further here. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Ryan Eggold had to say about it:

I can say that in terms of Ryan talking about Sandra, working with her is fantastic. She’s super … playful and fun and very energetic onscreen and so great and brings great ideas. And I love a hearing and a non-hearing person communicating and sort of the divide between them and learning different ways to communicate when you take verbal language out of it. I don’t want to say too much. But it’s really fun playing scenes with her. And in that last shot … she was just so fun to watch onscreen. It felt playful. And I think when Max is in this moment of a little self-pitying and walling and cutting himself off from the world, you need somebody like that to sort of pull you back. And I think she did that so well in that moment.

Of course, Eggold doesn’t give anything away about what’s coming, but he clearly enjoys working with Sandra. We love the Dr. Wilder character, but does it feel too soon to talk about another Max romance? It feels like it.

Related – Get more news on New Amsterdam and what lies ahead

What do you think we’re going to see coming up with Max and Dr. Wilder on New Amsterdam season 5?

Was there any meaning to the end of the episode to you? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other information you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







