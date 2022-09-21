New Amsterdam season 5: What really happened to Helen Sharpe?

What really happened with Dr. Helen Sharpe on New Amsterdam season 5? We know this is a question a lot of people had entering the premiere. We wanted some answers, but did we get them? Well, that part of the story may be up for debate for a little while.

The truth is that it’s hard to have a specific answer as to why Helen didn’t marry Max, mostly because she seems unclear why she didn’t marry Max. There’s just a realization that she made, and it may have been the culmination of a number of different things. Based on what we’ve see so far with this episode, it doesn’t seem as though there was one big, singular event that caused her to be in this spot. We don’t tend to think she is keeping some nefarious secret from Max, and it wouldn’t make any sense for the show to move forward suggesting that. It’d just be out of her character!

We hope that Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman’s characters at least have some conversations about all of this in the premiere, though we say this knowing very well already that Freema is leaving the show and won’t be around all that much. Communication may be one of the only ways that they figure this out … provided that they can work this out.

Is there a way for this relationship to still work? That could be a subtext for a lot of what we see coming up. It all may start with what Max was told in this episode by Iggy: If he really wants to get all of the answers here, it may start by him having to look within.

