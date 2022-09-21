The Bachelorette finale: Are Rachel and Aven back together?

Is it now 100% fair to say that The Bachelorette producers went into full chaos mode with Rachel and Aven during the finale? We tend to think so.

First and foremost, we should note that a LOT of people have been hoping for a while that these two would end up back together. They had great chemistry and really, the only reason it didn’t work was because Rachel wanted a proposal at the end and Aven wasn’t 100% sure that he was ready. Well, she got engaged to Tino and as so many know at that point, that went pretty darn horribly.

So when Aven showed up tonight and effectively asked Rachel out, there was a cause for celebration. However, why was Tino still sitting there? That made what could’ve made a potentially romantic moment into a totally awkward one, though we’re sure that the premise here was to make it look like a total surprise. Honestly, we’d have preferred it be staged and a little less uncomfortable.

So is there a chance that these two actually end up together at the end of the day? Of course, that is a really fun thing to think about … but it’s also not something we’re expecting in the slightest. We remember back when Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron met back up, and we left that finale 100% thinking that there was a chance that they could end up together. Suffice it to say, that didn’t happen.

If nothing else, we do think that Rachel and Aven still have good chemistry and respect. It’s also been enough time since the Tino debacle that there is a chance that something like this could work.

