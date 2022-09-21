Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere: Meredith & Nick’s reunion

We’ve waited a LONG time to get some more news on the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere but luckily, we got that earlier today!

For so much of the past few months, we’ve heard about Ellen Pompeo scaling back her presence to just eight episodes this season — and that is absolutely a big deal. Yet, less has been made about Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh. We know that he will be recurring this time around as opposed to being a series regular, and that may be simply because his story is so tied to Meredith’s. He will be around in the premiere, and there is at least going to be a chance to see him and Meredith have a conversation.

For a few more details all about what to expect come October 6, check out the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere synopsis below:

“Everything has Changed” – After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado on the season 19 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Based on the length of this alone, you can probably figure out that the show is going to be jugging a lot of different things all at once. You’ve got Meredith’s exit and then, at the same time, a lot of work being done to introduce the newcomers. There is a lot the show has on its plate right now!

