Virgin River season 5 premiere date: What ratings success means

As we wait for some more news on a Virgin River season 5 premiere date at Netflix, why not keep looking to the future?

In particular, why not talk a little bit more about just how set this show is to deliver some big things in the long-term future? After all, there is a ton to be excited about if you love this show, especially from a performance standpoint.

Here’s what we can go ahead and say right now: The series remains in the top ten of much of Nielsen’s streaming data, and that is showing that it has a significant amount of staying power a few years into its run. If it can keep this momentum going for a few more weeks, we don’t necessarily think it would change a season 5 premiere date; however, it could change when Netflix orders a season 6 and with that, further set the table for this show to have a lengthy future on the streaming service. We tend to think that this is something that everyone involved here should want!

The reason for the longevity of Virgin River feels mostly the consequence of this show managing to avoid being overexposed. It isn’t the subject of some crazy amount of promotion and most of its audience has come about organically over time. We tend to think that this helps it tremendously, as it gives viewers a better sense of ownership over what we’re actually getting to see.

So when IS Netflix planning season 5?

Let’s just say you better be patient! The earliest we imagine the Alexandra Breckenridge show coming back is next spring or summer, largely because there’s no real reason for it to be rushed faster than that. We’re still not THAT far removed here from season 4!

