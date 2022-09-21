Andor season 1 episode 4 air date, the plan ahead at Disney+

Following what you’re getting today on Disney+, it makes sense to already wonder about an Andor season 1 episode 4 return date — or, more in terms of the show’s future!

There is clearly quite a bit to like when it comes to the Diego Luna series already … so where do we begin? Early buzz is super-positive for the series already, with it setting up the character of Cassian Andor rather wonderfully. There is a fun sense of irony in that Rogue One was an origin story of sorts for one key part of the plan to destroy the Death Star. From there, we now have an origin story about one of the people involved there!

Unfortunately, you will be waiting a little while to get Andor season 1 episode 4 — think in terms of a solid week. the latest episode will arrive on the streaming service at the same exact time you got the first three but, unfortunately, there’s only going to be one episode a week from here on out.

Do you want to watch our review of the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale from earlier this spring? If so, be sure to watch below! After you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we will have more coverage of Andor soon.

The good news? When compared to a lot of other Disney+ shows, we’re actually getting a good chunk of story here. Andor season 1 runs for 12 episodes overall, so this season is going to run until we get pretty close to the end of November. Beyond that, there’s already another season ordered.

With Andor, one of the things that we consider the most exciting is the opportunity to really dive into a finite story. We know that this won’t be going on forever, as there is only so many time between where things start here and where Rogue One begins. With that being said, we’ve already heard a little about how that will be structured over the course of time. After season 1, be prepared for some pretty significant leaps forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Andor right now

What do you most want to see on Andor season 1 episode 4 when the show arrives on Disney+?

Are you excited for what lies ahead story-wise? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







