Heels season 2 premiere date: Where could it now lie?

We’d love to get a Heels season 2 premiere date over at Starz at some point in the near future, but let’s just say things are complicated.

How much so? Well, there are a few different things to consider here, starting with some new information about a few other Starz shows. Take, for example, Step Up coming back to the network after a significantly long stretch off the air. Or, learning a little bit more about the return of BMF in January. We’re also hoping to see Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere a little later this month.

So when you consider all of this, what does it really mean for the wrestling drama? This is absolutely where things start to get a little more mysterious, and for good reason. We do think it’s possible that we don’t get it back until early next year and if that’s the case, we sure hope that some more info is released on that in the near future. We don’t want to sit around and have some false expectations for when we will see it.

The biggest reason to be aggravated right now is the radio silence from Starz, who does admittedly have a logjam right now of a lot of shows coming out that are already done filming or close to it. At some point, they’re going to have to figure all of this out, whether it be expanding hours or simply allowing programming to air on another night.

We’ve said this before, but it’s still worth noting here — no matter when Starz decides to air Heels, it’s our hope that they program it on at a spot where it can really find and cultivate a larger audience. We hold firm in our thinking that this is one of TV’s most underrated shows at present.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Heels right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Heels season 2 premiere date at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other information all about the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







