Monarch season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The ‘Queens of Country’

Next week on Fox we’re going to have a chance to see Monarch season 1 episode 3 and with that, see this show find more of a rhythm. We’re still in a spot here where it is working to figure out exactly the sort of show that it is, and it’s going to take some time before there are clear answers there. It’s also going to take a while to really gauge the show’s ratings. While it got off to a decent start when it first premiered, it had the benefit of airing following NFL football then. We’re in a different spot now, one where there isn’t that sort of prominent lead-in. The country-music saga is going to have to figure out a different path forward.

So how are they going to do that? In this particular episode, you’re going to see a few reveals, plus also some secrets, a big signing, and a whole lot more. The comparisons to Empire have been here with this show already, and they are going to continue moving into the near future.

Below, you can check out the full Monarch season 1 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

As Nicky prepares to perform at the “Queens of Country” concert, she learns of Clive’s (guest star Adam Croasdell) affair and is determined to turn the tables on him. Meanwhile, Luke is told the devastating truth from Nicky; Catt celebrates Ana’s signing with Monarch with a party at the Brambles, where Ana and Ace connect on the all-new “Show Them Who You Are, Baby” episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Sept. 27 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-103) (TV-14 D,L,V)

Of course, we think this episode will probably end with something big; in general, the first few episodes all need to have that in some way to set the stage for what is next.

