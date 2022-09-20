American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: Bizarre silence

We know that we are getting close to an American Horror Story season 11, at least based on what we’ve heard so far from FX. The talk at TCA earlier this year was that new episodes were going to be back on the air this fall!

Even with all of this being said, we do find ourselves here in a very odd place … one where there still isn’t a lot of information on what the future holds. No one has said all that much yet about what lies ahead; not only that, but the network itself is still promoting American Horror Stories, the spin-off, on its Twitter page. Here we are, closing in on the end of October, and everyone is staying quiet.

So what can we say at the moment about what FX is doing? That’s pretty simple: Keeping their cards close because they can. They’re making a part of the strategy here the incredibly long wait and the more you think about that, the more that it makes some sense. It allows them to really plan some sort of big launch closer to the premiere, and they also clearly do not want to let the news get buried this week amidst the start of the fall season. While it’s true that primetime network TV doesn’t generate anywhere near the same buzz it once did, we’d be kidding ourselves if we were to say that its presence is nonexistence.

Perhaps next week, on the other side of this fall TV craziness, we’ll start to get some more reveals courtesy of the network. Or, at least that’s what we hope.

