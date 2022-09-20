FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Meet Ray Cannon

Next week on FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 2, you’re going to see the arrival of a new face here in Ray Cannon. Edwin Hodge is joining the show as a series regular, and this guy is going to be a brand-new addition of the Fugitive Task Force.

As you would imagine, joining a unit like this is not going to be the easiest thing in the world to do. While there’s been some turnover as of late it’s still a small, tight-knit group and getting on board has its fair share of challenges. This is also a highly dangerous job as we’ve seen, and we still think there are some out there who are mourning the loss of Jess LaCroix even though it’s been a while.

So what is Ray’s first case going to look like here? Well, we suggest you check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 2 synopsis below with some other updates all about that:

“Taxman” – Rookie agent Ray Cannon (new series regular Edwin Hodge) joins the Fugitive Task Force as they hunt down a mysterious killer targeting IRS offices, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Sept. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

With this being Hodge’s big debut, we tend to think that we’re going to see the show start to settle into a rhythm again here. This is a good jumping-off point for what we see the rest of the way, and of course we’re excited to look at some of that and see what the writers have planned.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI: Most Wanted right now, including a new interview with the EP on the path ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







