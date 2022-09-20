Saturday Night Live season 48: Miles Teller to host premiere!

Today NBC announced that there is a star from Top Gun Maverick hosting the premiere of Saturday Night Live. However, it’s not Tom Cruise.

In a post on Twitter, the network revealed that Miles Teller is going to host the first episode of October 1 alongside musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Teller is a great choice: He’s got a devoted following, and it is somewhat of a tradition for SNL to bring on board a summer movie star for its first episode back. It’s their way of nodding to everything that happened in their time away. There was some online clamoring about Cruise getting the role given that he (somehow) has never hosted before in the past, even those he has shown at least some comedic chops in Tropic Thunder.

Meanwhile, the show also went ahead and announced the rest of their October lineup today. Brendan Gleeson is going to take on the second show of the season on October 8, where he will be joined by musical guest Willow. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion will serve as both host and musical guest for the October 15 episode; she has been on television a good bit this summer, whether it be a guest spot on P-Valley or a cameo she made in a recent episode of She-Hulk on Disney+.

As for the cast, we know that there are some new faces entering Studio 8H this year. There almost has to be given that Aristotle Athari, Melissa Villasenor, Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson are all leaving. Some of these exits were announced at the end of the season, whereas some others were only recently revealed; heck, we just found out this week that Redd won’t be a part of season 48! This is the biggest casting change of the past generation for the show, and a lot of it is due to so many cast members staying longer than they would have otherwise due to the global health crisis.

At this point next week, hopefully we’ll have a few more previews for the show itself!

What do you think about Miles Teller hosting the Saturday Night Live premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

