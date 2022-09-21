The Bachelorette finale: Is Zach Shallcross set as new lead?

Is Zach Shallcross set to be the next star of The Bachelor? We know that this was heavily reported entering tonight’s The Bachelorette finale.

Whether or not he is the right person for the role remains to be seen. However, he very much fits into the archetype that ABC and producers love for their leads. He’s a little bit younger than some other guys they’ve brought on in the past, but remember that Ben Higgins was also pretty young when he led his won season. The flip side is that we could end up seeing a lot of super-young contestants and that leads to questions, whether they are fair or not, about whether or not these people are ready for marriage.

More so than people of specific ages, we really wish that the producers would start to reach out to different types of contestants for this show. We get the sense in general that there are too many aspiring influencers every season, or at least people who are reasonably unrelatable to at least 85-90% of the audience. It’s too easy to forget about a lot of these people after the fact. With ratings down for the entire franchise the past couple of years, we do wonder if the casting formula is an issue.

Nonetheless, we’ll wait and see what Zach ends up bringing to the lead role, provided his participation is confirmed tonight. We do think that he will have his fans, and there is probably more to his personality than we ever saw on the original show.

It’s confirmed!

Zach was introduced by host Jesse Palmer tonight, and of course there was a lot of applause for him. He claims that he is ready, and that he had the months to decompress from some of the heartache.

