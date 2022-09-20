The Bachelorette finale: Are Gabby Windey, Erich still together?

We knew that entering tonight’s The Bachelorette finale, there were a LOT of questions about Gabby Windey and Erich’s relationship status.

Based on the lack of real drama between the two in some of the previews for the big three-hour event, we tend to think that they at least made it through the filming portion of the season okay. We knew that Erich was questioning whether the two should get engaged, but we never doubted the love that was here between the two of them.

Were things get a little more complicated here comes after the fact. There have been a love of rumors as of late about various Erich-central scandals, from a highly offensive yearbook photo to allegations about a pre-show relationship. Erich issued an apology for the first scandal, but we haven’t heard that much about the latter. He was not present to cheer on Gabby at the Dancing with the Stars premiere right now, but there may be a specific reason for that. After all, producers probably did not want to do anything that would directly give away the outcome of the season.

Tonight’s episode is a chance for everyone to clear the air, but we tend to think Gabby and Erich have had a lot of conversations leading up to it, as well.

We’re going to have more updates about Gabby and Rachel’s finale as time passes; stay tuned!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette, including more about Rachel and Tino’s future

Entering tonight’s The Bachelorette finale, did you think that Gabby and Erich were still together?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







