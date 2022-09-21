The Amazing Race Canada season 8 finale: Who won the final leg?

We knew entering The Amazing Race Canada season 8 finale that we were going to see something totally new for the show. The Canadian version has long had three teams take part in the final leg; this time around, though, there are four! Franca & Nella had an opportunity to race alongside Catherine & Craig, Jesse & Marika, and Brendan & Connor.

The most exciting thing entering this finale was the sheer unpredictability of it, given that on some level, every single racer left was a more than competent team capable of winning. They’d all finished in first place on more than one occasion! It may very well be the most evenly-matched season of the show that we’ve ever seen.

Of course, there can still only be one winning team, and this final leg was designed to test all of them across multiple fronts. We’ve made it no secret that we’ve been rooting for Catherine & Craig for a good while, largely because of their relationship and their story. Heck, they even overcame having to miss out on part of the race due to the global health crisis! We don’t really know how you can overcome more obstacles than what they did over time.

The majority of this final leg was chock full of different surprises and twists, not to mention lead changes. Brendan & Connor were in a good spot early, but they ran into some trouble at the opera-singing task. Meanwhile, Catherine & Craig got a slight leg up when they made it out of the night market ahead of Franca & Nella, who ran into some unfortunate taxi trouble.

As is often the case with the show, it all came down to the final task: A real test of memory. The same clue stumped almost the entirety of the teams, and it was Craig who really figured it out! So many people assumed that it was about the murder mystery when really, it was about the stamps! This was enough to propel them to the finish line.

Catherine & Craig are the winners … and did anyone else get chills watching this? It has to be one of the most moving victories we’ve ever seen on this show. What Catherine was able to do despite all she has battled is a real inspiration — why should anything hold you back?

