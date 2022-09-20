Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: How Your Honor plays a role

We know that with every day, we are inching ever closer to some Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date news. So when are we getting it?

First things first, let’s talk about this in the context of some other news over at Showtime: Your Honor season 2 is premiering on December 11. How does the start of one show impact the other? We know that there’s more to discuss here than it appears on the surface.

If you haven’t watched our full review yet for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale, be sure to check that out below! After you do this, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more discussions as we move into season 2.

Remember this first and foremost: Showtime tends to only program one night of the week with original programming. With that in mind, are they going to air Your Honor and Yellowjackets on the air at the same time? That feels unlikely. Remember that they don’t care about individual viewer metrics as much as subscribers; the longer that they can keep people on their service, the better off they are.

Based on how many episodes Your Honor is going to be, the Bryan Cranston series will not be off the air until February — and it could be longer depending on if the show takes Christmas / New Year’s Day off. This timeline actually does go in line with what we’ve heard from the production team so far. Early indications suggest that we’re going to be waiting until at least mid-to-late February to see the show back. Production on season 2 isn’t even wrapping until February, so that is yet another factor that you need to consider right now.

Related – Check out more news on Yellowjackets right now, including other insight on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date at Showtime?

Is there any one thing that you’re hoping for story-wise? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







