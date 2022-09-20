The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3: Serena’s next move

In under 24 hours you are going to have a chance to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3 arrive on Hulu and, of course, there is a lot to think about. Take, for example, what’s going to be next after that dramatic funeral reveal.

At the conclusion of the second episode, we saw Serena openly taunt June by having Hannah present at the televised ceremony for Fred. Why do that? It was her showing that she could still do whatever she wanted in an effort to manipulate and torment her from afar. This is going to be a different sort of version of this character moving forward, largely because she will be more desperate — and that could end up making her more dangerous, as well.

Speaking on this very subject to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Yvonne Strahovski had to say about where Serena is now, and where she could be going:

“I think it’s hitting Serena that Fred’s gone and she really doesn’t have anyone in her court, even though that relationship was complicated … All these people are pulling back or implicated somehow; Mark Tuello [the U.S. government representative in Canada, played by Sam Jaeger] is showing signs of pulling back from Serena, and whatever thread of a relationship Serena thought she had with June, now June has gone and murdered Fred. Serena feels so exposed, so abandoned, so betrayed by whatever was left in her life, that the fear is just so big now.”

Early on in episode 3, we expect that June is going to try and do something else in an effort to get back at Serena. What is that? She just needs to remain calm and realize that she still needs to protect her own family. Of course, all of this with the funeral happened just as Elisabeth Moss’ character was starting to get a sense of normalcy around her.

