Dancing with the Stars 31: Selma Blair, Charli D’Amelio shine

We knew that the Dancing with the Stars 31 premiere tonight had some big names, but production saved Charli D’Amelio for close to the end.

Before we get to that, though, let’s talk what to us was the moment of the night: Selma Blair’s performance with Sasha Farber. The Cruel Intentions actress is potentially one of the biggest names that this show has ever had, and the main reason she did it was to keep her mobility going strong. She also wants to show people with multiple sclerosis that they can go out and do anything, and she did that with a beautiful waltz that was well-choreographed to show off all of her strengths. She also put a good half of the audience in tears by the end.

We also don’t want to forget here about Selma’s score: At a 28, she was one of the better performers of the night. We think that people are going to be really moved by her, so she’s going to be around for a good while. We just hope that we can continue to see so many sides of who she is as a performer and a person.

As for some other strong dancers tonight, is it a surprise to anyone else out there that Wayne Brady was good? For the bulk of the night, he was at the top of the leaderboard with a 29. That was before Charli D’Amelio hit the stage! It was no surprise that the social-media superstar would be good at this, given that she has a lot of experience already in competitive dance. She finished the night in first place.

Overall, we do think the premiere of DWTS on Disney+ was a resounding success! The show breathed better, nothing felt as rushed, and having a co-host took some of the pressure off of Tyra Banks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now

What did you think of Charli D’Amelio on Dancing with the Stars 31?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







