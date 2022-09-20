Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI? We wouldn’t be shocked if some people out there are wondering after the season 5 premiere.

So what is going on here? We do think that there’s a reason that some people out there may be confused, so here’s a quick refresher as to what is going on. Missy the actress is still on maternity leave, and will be until a little later this fall. Rest assured that she is not leaving the show, and that Maggie will be back again full-time. In the meantime, we’re going to be seeing Shantel VanSanten continue on as Nina Chase, who appeared in a handful of episodes last season and could still have some sort of role even after Missy comes back.

One of the things that we’re personally the most curious about with the Maggie Bell storyline is how she will be psychologically in the wake of what happened with the sarin gas. The characters is still recovering from all of that, and we do think that this is something that is going to be a slow journey for her when she comes back. It’s a little bit foolish to think that she is going to come back to the team and immediately be okay. What she has gone through is one of those things that will take some time to recover from and we hope that OA and everyone else is patient.

We just hope that when Maggie does come back to the FBI world, we get a really special episode for her right away. Remember that in some ways, she’s really the face of the whole franchise at this point! She and the cast of the flagship show helped to get everything going.

