Law & Order: SVU: New Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni photo…

This week is going to be a huge one for all fans of Law & Order: SVU — and of course, fans of Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. The crossover event is almost here! It’s going to span three episodes and within that, there are a lot of intense moments from start to finish.

Remember first and foremost that there is a big scheduling quirk going on with the premiere: We’re going to start with Organized Crime and then after that, we will venture into Law & Order: SVU and then the mothership show. The intensity will be through the roof, and of course we imagine there’s a lot of Benson / Stabler content ahead.

While you wait to see some of that, though, why not take a look at the selfie below courtesy of Meloni himself? This is another reminder of the fun he has working with Hargitay, and it’s something that Mariska described recently to People Magazine:

“It’s effortless, and it’s weird, and I always look at it as some sort of gift … So much of it has to do with our shared sense of humor, shared perspective, our now history.”

One of the things that we’ve always said is that if you’re going to do a show that can be this dark and intense, you need to be able to share a laugh together at the end of the day. Chris and Mariska have figured that out, and we have a feeling that there are going to be other crossovers moving forward this season. Granted, we’re not sure how many of them will be epic and three hours in scale, but we’re sure Benson and Stabler will spend time together right now.

