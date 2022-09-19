Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Taylor & Brittany’s next move

Given that the vote this week in the Big Brother 24 house has been pretty clear for a while, we’re admittedly surprised with how active the feeds have remained! There is a lot of stuff going on from top to bottom, both in terms of conversations and the aftermath to said conversations.

If you missed it earlier, there were two major events over the last 24 hours: A big Taylor / Monte argument that led to their showmance being seemingly over (read more about that here) and then Brittany pitching herself to Monte by making it clear she is the best path to victory for him.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any other ongoing Big Brother 24 coverage? Then be sure to follow the link here! We’ve got more coming up…

So now that those conversations are over, we’re onto the next phase: People talking to each other about said conversations. Monte went and spilled to Turner most everything that Brittany said to him, confirming further that he’s not even entertaining the idea of keeping her. We should also go ahead and note that Monte also made it sound more ambiguous to Taylor as to what he was doing, which makes us think that he’s still more in the Turner camp than anyone. (Given how he’s acted towards Taylor and/or called her cold and tried to validate comments from people like Daniel and Paloma, we’re not shocked.) Monte also vented to Turner a lot about his Taylor argument, which makes us think more that he’s just glad to have someone else to talk with about it.

Meanwhile, Brittany and Taylor also spoke this afternoon where she relayed the talk with Monte and made it clear she knows that she is going. She’s pretty aware that Monte is trying to just string her along and say nice things after — probably to get a jury vote. However, she claims that she won’t vote for Monte at the end since he’s responsible for taking money away from her family. We don’t love people playing that personally, especially since she could easily make a game-based argument for voting for Taylor, or just say Monte’s making a bad move taking out someone he could beat versus keeping someone like Taylor.

We don’t think that Brittany is going to give up, but it’s going to be tough for her or Taylor to get any traction on the vote right now. This week is messy, and don’t see it getting less so soon.

What do you think will happen the rest of the day in Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

