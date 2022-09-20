NCIS season 20: Is Mark Harmon gone from the opening credits?

Of course, there were so many things we were excited about entering the NCIS season 20 — then, there was the mystery of the main credits.

Entering the big crossover with NCIS: Hawaii tonight, we anticipated that the CBS show would have to do something with the opening theme after all the changes last season. The question was simply whether or not Mark Harmon would remain in the credits. He was only in four episodes in season 19 and yet, the network decided to ahead and include him.

Do you want to watch our most-recent NCIS review right now? If so, go ahead and do that below! After you do this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other discussion the rest of the way.

Given that Harmon isn’t a part of the cast anymore and was not in the official season 20 key art, we imagined that he would be gone from the credits, as well. That’s not meant to be a sign of disrespect towards him, but rather a reminder that the show has evolved. Continuing to include him, after all, could end up giving a lot of people false hope that he’ll be returning. We recognize fully that this could happen, but there is no confirmation on it at the moment.

Ultimately, Harmon was not in the credits tonight and with that, we are officially in a new era. The show is a little more of an ensemble now than ever before; while Gary Cole’s character of Alden Parker is the new boss of the team, he’s also not trying to just emulate Gibbs. He’s his own guys and with that, of course comes a separate number of quirks and wrinkles.

What’s also fun to know is that now, Sean Murray officially has top billing!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, what to expect from the premiere

Did you expect Mark Harmon to be gone from the opening credits for NCIS season 20?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







