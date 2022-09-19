American Horror Story season 11 theme: Billie Lourd stays coy

There’s a pretty good chance that Billie Lourd has a role to play during American Horror Story season 11 — with that, of course we’re curious for more information!

Of course, we do still expect the show to premiere on FX later this year, even if the network is taking as long as humanly possible to give us more info all about it. That includes a theme, which is still mysterious for now, as well.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch our American Horror Stories finale review, go ahead and check that out below! Once you check that out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news moving forward.

Here’s what we can say about season 11 so far: It looks to be a period piece, or at least one with a flashback element. The show is being filmed in New York City, and that raises the possibility of there being more of an urban setting than we’ve seen in quite some time.

Just how much are things are under wraps? Let’s just say that Billie Lourd, who is rumored to be a part of the show again, isn’t even confirming her participation! In a new interview with Digital Spy, here is some of what she had to say on the subject:

“He’s given me some of the most incredible opportunities. I’ve gotten to play such a crazy wide range of characters with him … I’ve gotten to be a witch, I’ve gotten to be an aerobics instructor, we’ll see what I am maybe this season.”

Of course, Billie already knows — filming has been ongoing for season 11 for quite some time! That’s one of the reasons why we are so eager for a premiere date.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now!

What do you think the theme is going to be for American Horror Story season 11?

Meanwhile, do you think that we’re going to get more insight very soon? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







