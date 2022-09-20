The Voice premiere: Kate Kalvach closes show with ‘Rainbow’

At the conclusion of tonight’s The Voice premiere, there was a chance for Kate Kalvach to hit the stage and perform “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves.

First of all, a pretty bold song choice, no? This is one of those songs that leaves very little room for error, mostly because it is SO lyrical and relies heavily on the emotion baked into some of the lyrics. There’s a chance that something can go wrong here at almost any moment. Yet, it didn’t and there was such a natural sweetness to what she did.

Kate is one of those performers who comes from super-humble beginnings, and it took her a long time before she even started to sing out of church! This performance was another big step for her, and the question at the end of it remained rather clear: Who would she end up choosing as a coach? She had PLENTY of options from start to finish!

Of course, things got pretty ridiculous here and that is exactly the reason why this was saved for the end of the show. This was a bad episode for Blake Shelton, who couldn’t get a single person to turn around for him to save his life. Even if he tried really hard in order to make something happen, it still didn’t. Here, he tried to bring out a goat! The only thing funnier than the attempt here was the fact that it completely blew up in his face and didn’t work out.

What happened at the end of the episode?

Well, we just have more questions! For whatever reason, NBC decided that it was a good decision to end this episode with a cliffhanger. With that, we’ll just have to sit around and wonder what is next the rest of the season.

