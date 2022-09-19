Industry season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO

Following today’s finale over on HBO, can you expect to see an Industry season 3 renewal? Or, are we 100% at the end of the road?

There are a lot of different directions that we could go within this story, but we suppose we should start off with simple this: Nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to the future. A renewal for this show is a little more complicated just because both the aforementioned network and the BBC are involved. It is a little more complicated, and we don’t want to guarantee anything because of that. Also, we’re still not sure that we’re over what happened with Gentleman Jack a little bit earlier on in the year; we thought that show was a sure thing and the rug got pulled out from under us all.

The biggest reason to have hope for Industry right now is simple: There is a dedicated audience out there for the show already! It has a critical following, a great cast, and potential for more. We don’t necessarily expect it to be on for six or seven years, but that’s just because this sort of show rarely has that sort of shelf life.

In general, we anticipate that a renewal for Industry will be announced (if it is) at some point in the next few months, and that will of course open the door for it to come back at some point next year. Granted, this is still one of those situations where the network can take however long they can and we are more than okay with that. We’re excited to see what the future holds! Let’s just hope that HBO and the BBC do the right thing and don’t keep us hanging for some ridiculously long period of time.

