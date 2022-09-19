Succession season 4 premiere date: The long-term factors at play

Given that Succession season 3 premiered on HBO in the fall, isn’t it fair to expect season 4 at around the same time? In a way, it absolutely does.

Unfortunately, the truth here is that the television business doesn’t always work like that, as a show like this one does take a rather long time in order to get on the air. Filming has to be concluded and, beyond just that, episodes need to be edited, scored, and properly promoted. There’s a reason why we’ve felt for a while that the earliest we could see season 4 premiere is when we get around to the spring.

Now, there is another factor that we have to think about, and it’s something that was brought up in a lot of interviews after the Primetime Emmy Awards — for the time being, it remains unclear if a fifth season of the show is going to happen.

If season 4 does end up being the final one, could HBO delay it slightly to try and milk it down to the last drop. It’s something that wouldn’t surprise us, but they could only do that for so long. Remember that the network has already said that they will put season 4 out there before the end of the Emmy eligibility window, which means that it will be out before the end of May.

Also, we should go ahead and note that we don’t foresee this season being the end of the road. If we had to guess, more will be coming.

