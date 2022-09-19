Magnum PI season 5: Cast start filming with Hawaiian blessing

Today marks the official beginning of Magnum PI season 5, and there is really only one way it could begin: With a traditional Hawaiian blessing. This is how several seasons of the show have kicked off over the years, just as we’ve also seen with NCIS: Hawaii and other shows set in the Aloha State. It is a way to renew the spirit and prepare for what will be a busy, but hopefully fruitful, next few months.

In a post on Instagram via Zachary Knighton, you can see him and Stephen Hill behind the scenes at the ceremony. Many other cast members were in attendance, and you can actually see a live video feed of the entire event below.

There is of course so much to impact from all of this. You can see just how seriously all of the cast and crew members in attendance treat this ceremony, but you can also sense the joy. These are people who are thoroughly excited to be back in one another’s company after spending so much time away. Remember that the cast come from different parts of the world, and often don’t see each other for months on end when the show is not in production. This is a wonderful reunion for them in that they get to see old friends! That is, of course, without even getting into the work aspect of it.

With filming getting underway, our hope is that moving forward, there will be opportunities to share new stories and dive into all sorts of exciting stuff. Given that NBC put in a lot of effort to save the show from cancellation, we tend to think that they will do a lot in order to promote the series moving forward. We expect it to be back with new episodes in the first few months of 2023.

