BMF season 2 premiere date: What month is it launching?

If you’re like us, then you have probably been very much curious to get a BMF season 2 premiere date at Starz for some time. While we can’t give you a specific day for the show as of yet, here’s the good news: We at least now know a month!

In a new post on Facebook (see below), the network themselves confirmed that the crime drama will be back officially in January. A specific date will probably be revealed later this year along with a trailer.

The more that you think about it, the more that this date makes some sense. Remember that next month, you are going to be seeing the premiere of The BMF Documentary on Starz; we didn’t think that the network would put both of these on at the same time, and a January premiere allows one show to dovetail almost perfectly into the other.

It goes without saying, but the new season is going to have some really high expectations all around it. This is a symptom of the first season being so successful, and there being so much more material that is worth exploring based on true events.

For anyone out there wondering…

The news did come out over the weekend that 50 Cent is not renewing his contract with Starz, and is free to sign a new development deal for future projects elsewhere. This won’t directly impact the future of BMF, as this show will still have an opportunity to move forward at the network. It mostly just comes down to how many seasons they feel are needed to properly tell this story.

The fact that we do now know a premiere month for BMF makes the release schedule for the network so much more complicated. We’ve got Step Up and presumably Power Book II: Ghost also coming later this year.

