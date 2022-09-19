The Voice video: Morgan Myles sings ‘Hallelujah’ at blind auditions

The Voice season 22 premieres on Monday night, and of course, that means an opportunity to see some new artists like Morgan Myles!

So what can we say about Morgan before even going into her performance? This is a woman who has an extensive amount of experience in the music industry. She lives in Nashville and has for years sang on demos and has toured all over the country. She performed over 100 shows in the last year alone!

Suffice it to say, this is someone who is seasoned and wants to do her best to impress the coaches right away. In the video below, she performs the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah,” a song we have heard a trillion times on singing shows over the years. Yet, she does a pretty outstanding job tapping into the emotion of the song and understanding exactly what it means to her. It’s because of this that she gets all four coaches to turn, with the big twist being that new coach Camila Cabello blocks Gwen Stefani right away! This shows that she’s here to go for it almost right away.

There’s some obvious evidence here from the start that we’re going to see Morgan pick Blake Shelton. After all, the Nashville connection is big, and almost anyone who is either country or country-adjacent is almost sure to pick him for obvious reasons. Yet, we don’t think that Morgan is confined to just one genre; we wouldn’t describe this, after all, as a country audition. This is where we think that there could be a legitimate debate.

Ultimately, we understand why NBC wanted to release this audition in advance. It’s one of those that, both in terms of performance and debate, really shows what this show can be.

