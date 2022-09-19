New Amsterdam season 5 premiere video: Luna’s big question

The premiere of New Amsterdam season 5 is finally right around the corner, and of course we’re excited to get back into this world again! There is so much stuff to be interested in more news about, with a lot of it starting (of course) with Helen’s departure.

What happened to Freema Agyeman’s character to keep her from going through with the wedding? It still feels unclear, but we at least have a better sense now of why it happened. If the writers didn’t think that they’d have the actress for the final season, they had to find a way to write around it. Our hope, though, is that at some point, we’ll at least get a better explanation as to what is going on here since honestly, we need that and then some. It’s really going to be the only way that we can realistically dive into the story again.

There are so many consequences that do come along with Helen being MIA for the final batch of episodes, and you can see one part of it in the sneak peek below. In this, Luna asks a pretty understandable question, all things considered: Where is her “mum”? What’s going on there? She and Max are interrupted before they can have the conversation, but Ryan Eggold’s character will need to figure out what to tell here.

Of course, there are a lot of questions that Max himself may not have a clear answer to at the moment. Take, for example, whether or not he and Helen have a clear future. The two definitely love each other, but there could be obstacles in the way and things that need to be resolved. We’ve gotten the sense already that Helen will still be a part of this world, though that doesn’t necessarily mean that Freeman will appear on-screen. We’re still holding out hope for Sharpwin, but it’s going to take some patience.

